The Blacklist season 8 reportedly looking at August filming date

So what do we know for now? Think in terms of the following. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, studio Sony Pictures TV is looking for an August start date for the series in New York. The city is set to green-light major productions against after being on shutdown for the past four months; everything is still tentative, so don’t be surprised if this plan ultimately falls apart.

As with just about every other production under the sun, there are all sorts of hoops that need to be jumped through in order for filming to begin again. Think in terms of testing, proper safety precautions on-set, and also making sure that those more vulnerable are protected. While there are some shows back in production and it seems to be going okay, it is currently such a small sample size. Everything has to be done with an abundance of care.

If The Blacklist can actually start filming in August, a fall premiere would certainly be feasible. It’s possible it could return to NBC in October or November … but we’re not going to be someone to hype up premiere dates in advance at this point. The last thing that we want to do here is trade in the world of false hope. Let’s just see everyone come back to work first and stay safe.

