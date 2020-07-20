Greenleaf season 5: Lynn Whitfield teases series finale ending







The Greenleaf series finale is going to come on OWN later this summer, and it sounds as though there is going to be drama aplenty. There are some family secrets that are going to be revealed, the fate of Cavalry hangs in the balance, and there are some people from the past who could end up turning back up.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Lynn Whitfield discussed further the end of the series, making it clear that she hopes audiences are “fulfilled” with what they end up seeing at the end of the series. There is a lot of emotion packed into the final episodes, and hopefully resolution on a number of the biggest question marks. (You can see the full interview below.)

Meanwhile, Whitfield continued to play coy about whether or not Oprah Winfrey will be coming back as Mavis — the show’s own executive producer previously hinted that we’ll see the character again, and it does make sense that we would. Without saying this character and Lady Mae going head to head, this story would not feel complete. It just feels like there’s so much history here and a chance to see a rather-interesting endgame.

In the end, we just hope that Greenleaf reaffirms what it’s always been about when the series finale airs: Faith and family. This is all about getting a chance to see them come together, support one another, and in some cases, have a fresh start. This is one of the reasons why we’re fine if Bishop and Lady Mae lose Cavalry; they’ve been through so much there and they could always start from scratch and rebuild with a great foundation.

