The Alienist: Angel of Darkness episode 3 spoilers: Sara’s next move







Following tonight’s two-hour premiere, are you curious to learn more about The Alienist: Angel of Darkness episode 3 next week? What can you expect to see?

In the premiere tonight, what you are learning is that Sara is in a very different place than she was in the original premiere. She’s found some success for herself in starting up her private detective agency; yet, having success in the past does not mean that you find success in the present. There is a whole array of challenges that she is going to be facing and within this episode, you’ll see Sarah utilizes all of her skills. Think in terms of being able to persuade a potential source of information, and then also utilizing her social skills as a means to an end.

For some more, check out The Alienist: Angel of Darkness episode 3 synopsis below:

Sara persuades a young nurse to disclose what happens behind closed doors; Kreizler is convinced that hypnosis might unlock the traumatic memories of Señora Linares; Moore introduces Sara to a well-connected friend.

Just from reading this alone, Angel of Darkness looks to be continuing perfectly the mixture of history and psychological drama that we had in the first go-around. The challenge, of course, is just getting everyone on board who watched the first season, which aired (gasp) more than two years ago. That’s a long layoff for any TV show, especially in an era now were two years by and large feels like ten. It’s going to be hard for the show to retain its audience; hopefully, viewers discover that it’s back on over the coming weeks as the story grows in intensity.

We expect The Alienist: Angel of Darkness to take its time. Don’t anticipate too many answers coming up next week.

