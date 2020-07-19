Batwoman season 2: Should Javicia Leslie wear a totally new suit?







At the moment, we are in a holding pattern when it comes to getting news regarding a Batwoman season 2 — and for good reason. We’ve already learned the identity of the new lead in Javicia Leslie, and that was the only headline that the show really needed to get out there right now. We’re still months away from filming and because of that, there is no real reason to rush on a number of different topics.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out now, let’s go ahead and have a discussion about the suit. After all, why wouldn’t we?

We know that there is something iconic about the suit Ruby Rose wore as Kate Kane in season 1, and we understand that there could be an interest in just having Leslie’s character (called Ryan Wilder … at least for now) wearing something similar. It would allow The CW to keep the color schedule for their logo the same and make it so that there’s a sense of relative continuity.

Yet, in doing this, are you taking individualism away from the new Batwoman? There are a couple of different ways you could look at it. This could be representative of an homage to the original character, but a new look could differentiate the two. It could give Ryan a chance to shine as her own version of the character.

If we had it our way, we’d prefer a mixture of the old and new. It’d be nice for the new Batwoman to have some elements of her costume that pay tribute to the first; yet, it shouldn’t be a carbon copy by any means. Let the costume designers be a little bit more creative! Allowing Leslie’s character to be a hero that is representative of herself and lets the people of Gotham know that someone new is in the mask. The writers could also make a transition here, where Ryan could initially wear a costume that is nearly identical to Kate’s before eventually coming up with something that is more individual.

