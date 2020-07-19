Outlander season 6: Will the live ratings even matter anymore?







For all fans of Outlander, there is great news in knowing that another season is happening. However, there’s also some frustrating news in having to wait a good while in order to see it. Without regurgitating too much of what we’ve said in the past, filming could kick off at some point this fall leading to a premiere date in 2021.

Within this article, what we do want to discuss in particular is the show’s performance — and for a number of good reasons. On paper, it’s easy to look at the show’s season 5 live ratings and draw a simple assumption: This show isn’t what it was. Total viewership was down more than 20% and for some shows, that can be considered a cause for frowns and disappointment. We just don’t think it’s the case here.

Why is that? It’s because over the past few years, how we view television is so different from how we often did it so many years ago. It used to be common practice for viewers to just check out new episodes when they were airing live, but Starz renders that needless for a lot of people. Episodes are available early on the app, which is available across a number of different platforms. People don’t have to wait in order to watch the show however they see fit, by and large. If someone hands you something you love at midnight, why would you wait in order to open the metaphorical present?

While Starz does not release its app or DVR ratings, it’s fair to say that the numbers there are probably growing more and more per season, at least so long as established viewers stay hooked on the show. We’ve received no indication that the show is struggling, or that we could be seeing a cancellation in the near future. Instead, it’s all about success, and the idea of more seasons and/or spin-offs in the future.

So given the show’s multi-platform success, will the live ratings for season 6 even matter anymore? That’s a complicated question, but we view it like this: Numbers are still important, since you are getting a gauge of how old-school fans are viewing the show. It’s important to acknowledge that they are still there and if viewership rises, it’s a great thing. It’s just a mistake in 2020 to view declining ratings for a show like this as a sign that the series is winding down. Without all of the streaming numbers (which Starz does not release publicly), you’re looking at an incomplete puzzle. Take note of them, but don’t consider live ratings the ultimate measuring stick of success.

Do you think that the live ratings will even matter by the time we get to an Outlander season 6?

