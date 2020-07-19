





Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’re going to pose an answer to that question — and then also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Because of that, you’re going to be left having to linger on some of the big reveals at the end of last week — Ray is having to find work elsewhere, Frankie is now a free man, and while Jackie may have an opportunity to do more police work, it comes with a cost. Last week was the finale.

So what can we expect for the time being when it comes to season 2? For starters, we’re going to be waiting a good while. Because of the current health crisis, it is pretty hard to configure when filming for the show can kick off. For the time being, though, the #1 focus is going to be writing new episodes and making sure that there are a lot of scripts ready to go for when filming can restart. Our hope is that season 2 will air at some point in 2021.

As for what we are personally expecting in the new season, it feels clear that Frankie is still going to have a role to play — as a matter of fact, the crisis may be even more widespread at this point. Jackie’s going to have her work cut out for her, especially since the person who trusted her the most in Ray is not actively a part of the police force. It’s going to be hard to see how he gets his job back; even in the event that someone claims that Renee used him as a means to an end, it doesn’t change the fact that he got romantically involved with a CI and perpetuated that relationship. There was something real about it, but eventually, it all fell apart.

Let’s just hope, in the end, that Hightown season 2 is every bit as good as season 1.

