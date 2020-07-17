Blindspot series finale spoilers: What is happening to Jane? (photo)







The Blindspot series finale is poised to air on NBC on Thursday, and we don’t think we need to hype up the intensity level here. Things are going to be crazy. Just consider the new photo we have here to be even more proof of that.

Want some more news when it comes to Blindspot in video form? Then be sure to watch more insight on what lies ahead below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more coverage soon.

This image above features Jaimie Alexander front and center as her character Jane Doe, seemingly getting either waterboarded or is in the middle of some really weird, H20-based action sequence. It’s hard to say, but the former seems to be the likelier scenario. We know that the series finale is the 100th episode, and that is mean to remind us of some earlier moments in the series. Jane being tortured is a part of the series’ run from earlier on that people likely remember, and it’s something that the show may try to reflect on now.

As to how Blindspot could be incorporating some of these moments from its past into the present, there are a number of different ways. Take, for example, giving us some sort of pseudo-dream-sequences if Jane is struggling to retain her memory after what happened at the end of last season. The other possibility is that someone else (think Ivy) has captured her and is trying to get her to confess to something.

No matter what the event is, it makes perfect sense that Blindspot is going to be building towards something spectacular at the end of its run. We’re eager to be there just about every single step of the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot, including some other news on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blindspot series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







