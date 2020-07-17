Shark Tank revisited: TaDah!, Blueland, The Baby Toon, Minus Cal







Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see TaDah!, Blueland, The Baby Toon, and Minus Cal featured in a throwback to the premiere. These products were first highlighted all the way back in September, which honestly feels like a totally different world at this point.

So where are some of them now? What can we say about their companies? Within this edition of our Revisited series, we’ll do our best to provide updates … though know that there are spoilers from the episode within.

Let’s kick things off by sharing the full synopsis — from there, we will get to some of the products!

“1101” – Entrepreneurs from New York City pitchtheir eco-friendly cleaning supply company which helps reduce plastic waste,while entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee, introduce a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it.An impressive 10-year old “kidprenuer” and her a mom from Honolulu, Hawaii, pitch her safeand fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.And an entrepreneur from Alexandria, Virginia, presents his frozen food brand that delivers authentic, plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine while also helping with social changeon “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JULY 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L)Episodes can also be viewed on demand and onHulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/29/19)

Minus Cal – The idea behind this product was to promote a protein bar that can also help with weight loss. The pitch did not go well in the Tank at all, and since the first airing, the company has basically vanished. There is no website for it anymore and its social media has been dead for months.

TaDah! – Want a Falafel wrap that you can buy right in the grocery store? That is what this company provides, delivering high-quality ingredients and a product that you can feel good about in the end. They made a deal with Daniel Lubetzky and now, they’ve expanded the reach of their products to a number of grocery-store chains.

Blueland – These sustainable cleaners made a deal with Mr. Wonderful back when they were in the Tank; now, they seem to be doing rather well for themselves. Their website is clean and streamlined, and we do think the idea of “forever bottles” and a short-term investment for long-term sustainability is appealing to consumers.

The Baby Toon – Since appearing in the Tank, the soft spoon (created by a seven-year old) has received an investment from Lori Greiner, and is now available over at Munchkin. It seems as though the spoon is in a great place now for everyone looking for other infant supplies.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shark Tank right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Shark Tank tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around in order to get some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







