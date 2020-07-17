America’s Got Talent spoilers: How the ‘Judge Cuts’ will work







It’s true that America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to have a Judge Cuts round as we’ve seen before. It’s also going to look rather different. Rather than have full shows featuring a wide array of acts performing again, we’re only going to see a small handful. Many of the acts are going to move forward automatically after some deliberation from the judges. There are still plans for there to be live shows, though it is not entirely clear as to what these shows are going to look like. Everything is touch-and-go at the moment … just like it is with many things in the world today.

So how is NBC describing this part of the competition this year? The network has released a synopsis, which you can check out below:

The “America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara review some of their favorite acts from the season 15 auditions and reveal who will proceed to the live shows. Ten acts are chosen to perform remotely and five of those acts will also advance for a chance to win $1 million. Hosted by Terry Crews.

The ten performances that you see within this show will help to give it some actual content — or at least enough to keep it from being a glorified results shows.

There is some confusion at the moment regarding when this show is slated to air. Originally, it seemed as though we were going to see this come on when we got around to July 28. However, NBC seems to be suggesting that this could be an anniversary special. We’ll update you on this when we know more, but Judge Cuts should either happen in late July or early August.

