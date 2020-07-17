The Bachelor filming: Will Matt James’ season begin this fall?







We know that The Bachelorette is gearing up to start production on Clare Crawley’s season. The cast seems to be quarantined, and everything can begin in earnest soon. The goal for that season is for it to be ready to premiere come late September, i.e. the typical start for the fall television season.

But what about the new season of The Bachelor featuring Matt James? We know that the plan for now is to air it in the same January timeslot that other seasons have aired over the years, but that would require production to start at some point over the coming months. It may require a fairly quick turnaround following what’s going on with Clare’s season, and at this point, we wouldn’t be shocked if a similar sort of “bubble” environment was required for it to happen as well.

Here is some of what we can say for the time being. According to a report from Us Weekly, the hope is for production to start shooting when we get around to late September. If that happens, it means that we could see the new season starting up in January. We’re sure that international travel is at least off the table, though it remains to be seen what happens when it comes to filming in some sort of a bubble. Casting is likely underway already, and that is something that will continue to play out for a while.

The main thing that could interrupt everything? Well, it’s the same thing you would expect: The state of the virus. Everything could be changing almost immediately.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

