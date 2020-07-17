Grantchester renewed for season 6, series stars confirm







If you are excited to see more Grantchester beyond this weekend’s finale on PBS, consider this article a source of good news.

In the new Instagram video below, stars Tom Brittney and Robson Green confirm that there is another batch of episodes coming. It’s joyous news, even if it’s fairly expected. The show is quite a hit on ITV in the United Kingdom, and we know that it has a rather nice following in its own right here in the United States. It brings you compelling mysteries, but also finds a way to tap into topical human emotions despite its unique setting and sense of place.

What continues to be most amazing is that Grantchester so effectively withstood the loss of its biggest star in James Norton; Brittney has fit in perfectly, and we’ve rather enjoyed getting to know Will and understanding what he brings to the table. We hope that there are going to be many more seasons coming, but we’ll have to be patient on that.

In general, patience is going to be a virtue as we wait for season 6 to happen. It’s still far too early to know whether or not the global health crisis is going to impact various aspects of production. We could certainly see the UK premiere date pushed back a little, given that it tends to air over there months before it arrives here in America. We’ll take a wait-and-see approach to just about every aspect of this, but in general, we’re happy now to know that the series is at least coming back.

