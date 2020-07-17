Cursed season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? Our current hopes







Is Cursed renewed for season 2? Should we expect it to be? We’re going to break all of that down and then some within this article.

Before we do too much else, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. For the time being, there is no word on a second season of the Katherine Langford show. However, we do think that there are a lot of reasons for hope. This is a show that does have a good bit of potential, given that you’re talking about the origin story here of the Lady of the Lake. Arthurian legend is rich with history and folklore, and while a lot of feature-film adaptations haven’t generated a ton of success, this just feels different. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the show, and Langford also has an audience thanks to her work on 13 Reasons Why.

If you’re not too familiar with the Netflix renewal process, often what the streaming service looks at is the total audience sure, but also how far said audience makes it into the season. Netflix would often rather have 3 million viewers and 90% retention, for example, than 5 million viewers and 50% retention. They want to know that people are going to come back and check out another season, and that there is a real ability in reaching out to other viewers, as well. They want to know that the word-of-mouth factor is there.

Our hope is that we’ll know about a Cursed season 2 by this fall, though realistically, we wouldn’t expect filming for it to happen until early next year. It would probably take some time for production to potentially get underway in the first place, but Netflix will probably show even more patience due to the global health crisis. They have so much programming in general that they don’t have a need to rush anything along.

