Briarpatch canceled at USA Network; no season 2 coming (for now)







While we can’t say that we’re shocked by some of the latest news, it’s very much sad nonetheless. USA Network is done with Briarpatch.

Today, show creator Andy Greenwald confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, making it clear that he had been aware of the show’s end for quite some time now:

“We had an amazing story planned for [a second season], and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work. I think we were going to do something special. And, hey, maybe we still will. If enough people keep checking the show out on demand, anything’s possible — especially for an anthology series as weird as this one. Nothing’s over until it’s over. But if it’s over? What a way to go.”

The first season of the show never could find its footing when it comes to the ratings, drawing weak numbers in its initial broadcasts before moving to a 11:00 p.m. timeslot following wrestling. It was a last-ditch attempt to get the show more numbers and at first, there was a little bit of success with it … just not enough.

As Greenwald does note, there is always a chance for another season somewhere else. The format makes it so that the next season doesn’t have to follow any established rules, and it could premiere at any time and in just about any way a network/streaming service chooses. We’ll see what happens, but we’re glad that the show had a chance in the first place.

We also should note that in general, we’re very much concerned for the future of USA Network as a destination for scripted programming. Remember the days of Monk, Psych, Burn Notice, White Collar, and Royal Pains? It feels like forever ago, and this is a network that recently lost two other big hits in Suits and Mr. Robot.

Do you want to see Briarpatch come back for another season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







