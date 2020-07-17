Blue Bloods season 11: More signs of hope as we await filming







When is Blue Bloods season 11 going to start filming? We know that this is a question everyone wants some sort of answer to. Typically, production starts around this time of the year, but that’s obviously not happening. The health crisis has dramatically altered everything when it comes to everyday way of life, and it’s hard to know when things can appear even remotely normal again.

What we can at least say now is this: We’re a step closer to production starting than we were previously. According to a report from Variety, film and television production can resume in New York City starting on July 20. This was confirmed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, and this means that for the first time since March, casts and crews can start to congregate again — with of course restrictions and rules put in place to keep people safe. No set is going to look as it did earlier this year, and we know that much for sure.

Want to get some more Blue Bloods season 11 filming expectations? Then be sure to watch the latest below! After you do that, remember here to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for other news and view our show playlist.

So while this news is encouraging for a show like Blue Bloods, note that it’s not so easy as just getting everyone back to work ASAP. There are still a lot of preparations that need to be made, whether it be making sure the cast is in the city and that all precautions are put in place. We’d wager that filming is still at the very least weeks away from beginning — we would like to believe filming could start in August, but it’s hard to guarantee that.

This is going to be a mantra that we have for a while now, but it’s true — production may not have any control in when they come back to work, even still. Instead, it’s all going to be about how New York City ebbs and flows with more people back to work. There is a greater sense of risk and with that, potential for more cases and fears of a second wave. All it takes is a couple of people being sick and spreading the virus for everything to go haywire. Let’s be hopeful, but also aware that things can turn on a dime.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

Are you hopeful for Blue Bloods season 11 to premiere this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to score some other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







