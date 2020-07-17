Wynonna Earp season 4 spoilers: First details from premiere, episode 2







Can you believe that we are almost finally to the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere? It has been a long time coming, and our patience has been put to the test and then some.

Yet, the wait is almost ever, and there is a LOT that needs to be addressed. Take, for example, whether or not Wynonna can save Waverly, and then also what comes after the fact. Relationships are going to be tested, there will be new arrivals, and of course nothing in this world is easy. There will be some consequences to a few different actions that nobody sees coming when the dust settles.

This week, Syfy released a small handful of details from these upcoming episodes, and we highly suggest that you take a look at those below.

Season 4 premiere, “On the Road Again” (July 26) – “Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever.”

Season 4 episode 2, “Friends in Low Places” (August 2) – “Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.”

Are these super-jam-packed with big-time spoilers on what could be coming up next? Hardly, but we don’t think anyone should have expected them to be. A big part of the excitement of this show is experiencing the twists as they happen. But the idea of Wynonna working alongside a new ally? Color us intrigued with that, given there could be a lot of great opportunities in there to see some different character dynamics and create a somewhat fish-out-of-water experience. Wynonna’s incredible in almost any situation, but we love seeing her recover when the rare thing does throw her off her game.

These two episodes are among the first six that are airing this summer; the second half of the season will be filmed in the months to come.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2?

