Why is Kristian Alfonso leaving Days of Our Lives after 37 years?







Recently, the news broke that Kristian Alfonso is leaving Days of Our Lives after more than three and a half decades. It’s an incredible run for the actress; it’s a longer span of time than some of the show’s viewers have probably been alive.

Of course, leaving a show that you have been a part of for almost 40 years is no easy decision. With that in mind, there is a question that inevitably has to be asked: Why? Why would you make the decision to depart at this point? There is often a specific reason, and based on what we’re hearing now it has a lot to do with some of the show’s plans.

Speaking (via TVLine) on tonight’s new episode of Entertainment Tonight, Kristian revealed that her departure has a lot to do with the specific story plans that were out there regarding her character. It seemed as though the writers wanted to have her depart for a period of time before returning, and that wasn’t something that she was interested in doing:

“I don’t plan on returning and popping in as others have done in the past … I think that chapter is closed and a new one needs to be started.”

Ultimately, this makes a good bit of sense — why would you want to leave what has been an established job for a period of time? It’s just not something that makes a lot of sense. We can understand also the desire to try something new, even in a time when a lot of other productions are not underway.

No doubt, though, that Days will miss her — and we certainly hope that there are some creative ways to honor her over the course of the coming weeks months. The show is set to come back into production a little later this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Days of Our Lives

Are you going to miss Kristian Alfonso on Days of Our Lives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Also, remember to stick around to get some more information on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







