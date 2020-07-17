Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime hyped in new teaser







There was a lot of NBC cross-promotion going on during the epic 30 Rock reunion special tonight, but there was one moment that may prove to be especially exciting for long-term fans of Law & Order: SVU. We saw one of the first official teases for the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime spin-off!

This is a show that we’ve been waiting to see for months now, given that it marks the return of Christopher Meloni as Stabler to the franchise. It obviously takes place many years removed from his departure from SVU, as a personal tragedy may lead to him getting back into the world of law enforcement. Nothing has filmed as of late on Organized Crime due to the global health crisis, so the tease was mostly a compilation of voice-overs and moments from the past.

While SVU and Organized Crime are technically two separate shows, there seems to be real effort in having them occasionally are a universe. There’s so much excitement from Meloni and Mariska Hargitay to revisit their characters around each other; with that, we have to imagine it will happen on occasion. These shows may be separate, but they can inform one another and build a stronger overall world.

Schedule-wise, NBC is going to be using SVU in order to build into Organized Crime on Thursday nights, and this is a move that should help both shows. First and foremost, SVU gets to move into an earlier timeslot and hopefully one with a stronger lead-in. From there, Organized Crime feels primed to keep the majority of viewers who watch the previous show. We’ll have to wait and see on the ratings, but we’re hopeful for now. Let’s also remain hopeful that things improve in this country and production on Organized Crime will start later this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now

Are you excited to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Are you excited to see Benson and Stabler reunite? Be sure to share right now in the comments and then stick around for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







