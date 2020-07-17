





Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll be doing our part to serve up an answer. Not only that, but we’ll do our best to also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way right now — there is no new episode coming up tonight. To go along with that, there is no new episode airing next week either. We’re at the end of the season, which means that we’re going to be gearing up for a long waiting game to see what is coming up next.

The good news at least is this — we know that there is a season 3 for In the Dark coming, even though we’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see it. The show was renewed early this year, and we’re now just having to wait and see when it will be back. The earliest we can expect it is in the spring of next year, since there are so many other programs above it on the pecking order. This is a show that The CW values, but they don’t tend to give it the best overall real estate. That’s something that you probably know already if you are a regular viewer of the network.

So what are we going to be seeing moving forward on the show? Following the events of season 2, we’re mostly hoping for a chance to see a new, separate mystery — think of something that honors what Murphy and company have been through to date, but also something that could set the stage for a new chapter, one stuffed full of other revelations.

