Where is the 30 Rock reunion special on NBC? Why isn’t it airing?







Where is the 30 Rock reunion special on NBC? We know that there are a lot of people out there wondering that very thing.

So what’s the answer? It’s really all based on precisely where you live. A number of local affiliates all over the country have decided to pull the show, mostly due to the fact that they view it almost as competition to their own programming. You see, the 30 Rock reunion is promoting in part the Peacock streaming service, which could be seen as a way to become less reliant on traditional television. Because of this, not every NBC affiliate is thrilled with promoting it.

Basically, think of this as a business decision for them — it’s one that still feels petty, though, given that people are going to find out about Peacock anyway. The lack of presence for this special doesn’t just make it so that people don’t acknowledge the streaming service’s existence. It’s a silly decision for that reason.

If you are looking to check out the 30 Rock reunion and you can’t tonight, it will be available on all digital platforms tomorrow. There are cameos and fun moments throughout, and for a lot of people out there, this is a welcome escape back to old times. That’s why we wish all people had it, and that’s what makes a lot of local affiliates’ decision-making all the more worrisome. This is a hard time for a lot of people, and being deprived of content for “business reasons” just doesn’t feel smart.

We won’t spoil anything in this special for people who aren’t able to see it live … but you’re going to want to check it out. Sure, this is mostly just a cross-promotional special for NBC’s upcoming TV lineup (think of it like a replacement upfront), but this is still 30 Rock.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 30 Rock right now

Are you bummed to not be seeing the 30 Rock reunion tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around to ensure you don’t miss some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







