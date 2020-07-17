Absentia season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







Following the big premiere today at Amazon, it only makes sense that some people out there are anxious about an Absentia season 4. Why wouldn’t you want more of this show? It’s intense, thought-provoking, and features a fantastic performance from Stana Katic at the center.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no word as to whether or not a season 4 will happen. We remain optimistic about it, but that feeling of optimism can only go so far. It’s all going to come down to what Amazon, Sony, and the show’s global partners want moving forward.

Trying to figure out the renewal equation for this show is complicated — so much so, even, in comparison to a lot of other shows that are out there on the air. You have so many different countries that weigh into it, and then also whether or not the cast has an interest in coming back for more. We don’t anticipate a decision anytime soon, largely because there is virtually zero reason for anyone involved to rush things along.

One thing we are hoping is this — a story that feels a little bit more continuous. Each one of the first three seasons had a different showrunner, and it would be nice to have the same person stick around for season 4. It’s not clear if that will happen just yet, since that is another part of the decision that will be made.

If you do love Absentia, the biggest bit of advice that we can hand down is simply this: Watch the show, watch it the whole way through, and then also recommend that a lot of your friends do the same. A little bit of this goes a long way in your quest to bring the show back.

