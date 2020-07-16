Absentia season 3 will feature cliffhangers throughout, epic end







As we prepare for Absentia season 3 to launch on Amazon, there is a lot of stuff to be excited about. Take, for example, a series of relentless twists throughout, character backstory, and of course great performances from Stana Katic and the rest of the cast.

So what can we tell you about it now? We’ll let new showrunner Will Pascoe do most of the talking here. In a new series of posts on Twitter, he is quick to note that the vast majority of episodes end with some sort of cliffhanger. That means that the show is going to be giving you one big twist after another, and there is going to be temptation to watch almost all of them immediately. In particular, he recommends watching the first three in succession if possible.

For some more news when it comes to Absentia in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist for some other assorted updates.

Throughout the season, Pascoe notes that there are going to be some extremely dark twists, and that brings us eventually to the final episode. Here is some of what he had to say about that:

310 which is the culmination of our season-long story. Some of you will cheer, others will weep but hopefully all of you will be deeply satisfied with where all our family of characters ends up.

We hope that there will be some closure at the end of all of this, but perhaps also a small tease as to where things could go entering a possible season 4. Nothing is 100% official regarding that just yet, but we are going to do our best to remain hopeful about it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Absentia, including more news on the future

What do you want to see when it comes to Absentia season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







