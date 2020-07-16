Doom Patrol season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The mystery box







Next week, Doom Patrol season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on DC Universe, and we hope that it will continue to be the same strange, joyous show we’ve seen so far. We know that there is going to be humor, but there is also a pretty important story at the core of it, as well. Dorothy has been a big part of the season to date, and that’s going to continue moving into next week’s “Dumb Patrol.” It’s a story about family … or at least sort of about family. It’s also about a mystery box, a guessing game, potentially Mr. Nobody, and a lot of other twists and turns, as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Doom Patrol season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

While Niles heads north to find Dorothy’s mother, the Doom Patrol embraces their inner morons after receiving a mysterious package.

How does one really “embrace your inner moron”? Well, sometimes you do have to think a little bit differently if you are interested in getting the result you want. The best answer is sometimes the simplest one, to say the least. We’ll see if that ends up playing out here.

We know that we’ve got a good ways to go before the next episode airs, so while we wait, why not go ahead and throw this out there: We really hope that there is a renewal for Doom Patrol coming at some point soon. It would help to alleviate some of the concerns that we have about this show amidst what is going on with DC Universe seemingly fading away. Can the series work as an HBO Max exclusive? We like to think so, but they’re going to be the only ones who are capable of rendering this verdict.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doom Patrol right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doom Patrol season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: DC Universe.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







