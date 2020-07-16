Labor of Love season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







Following today’s big finale, what can you expect in terms of a Labor of Love season 2 renewal? Is that something to have hope for? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to figure this out.

From the start, we should make it clear that Fox was trying to find a twist here on a format made successful by The Bachelor / The Bachelorette. They have really been able to establish something where they have a real, legitimate demand around their shows throughout the year. It’s almost like a sporting event in terms of its fandom.

With Labor of Love, about a woman looking for the right person to have a family with, the results were a little bit less successful … to put it mildly. This is a show that is routinely pulling in a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and under 1 million live viewers. That’s abysmal, even for a summer show. Remember now that we are at a time where in theory, more viewers should be around! If you are a major network, you have to set the bar a little bit higher in terms of your ratings expectations.

Given that the story of season 1 should be wrapped up within the finale, it makes sense to call this a one-and-done experiment and that’s it. If the show had performed better, we have a feeling that there would just be a new lead cast and we could go through this same process again — as we already have. We’re just at a point where it’s hard to see Fox being that desperate to continue this when they can just air a different show and find something that performs a little bit better for them.

We imagine that a firm decision on a Labor of Love season 2 will be handed down over the next few weeks. Personally, though, we wouldn’t be all that optimistic that a positive outcome is coming.

