





Is Blindspot new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to break that down … but then also look more towards the short future of the Jaimie Alexander series.

We don’t want to keep you waiting here for too long, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? NBC is opting to go (briefly) in another direction due to their 30 Rock reunion special. The irony with that, though, is that this reunion isn’t even airing all over the country. We’re going to be waiting an extra week while the network promotes some of their comedies, and the series finale for Blindspot will air on July 23.

Just in case you’re interested in knowing more about what’s ahead, this finale is going to start with the aftermath of Jane Doe being seemingly trapped in that room. Has the ZIP taken away her memories? Are we back to square one? These are questions that clearly, the writers and producers want us to be thinking about. We personally still think that she’s going to be able to get back anything that she loses in this episode, mostly because a less-than-happy ending just wouldn’t feel right here. This incident, though, could serve as a chance to flash back and reflect on some of the notable characters we’ve had a chance to see on the show over the years.

We’ve noted already that we’d love for there to be something more within the Blindspot world, and we’re especially keen on the idea of there someday being a spin-off. It just feels unlikely. We’re probably closing in here on the end of the road; we may not like it, but at least we have a proper series finale. That is more than we can say for some shows.

