Saturday Night Live: Colin Jost unsure of future after this season







Is Colin Jost leaving Saturday Night Live following this upcoming season? We’re still waiting to get a firm answer on that, but he’s become a major part of everything over the years. He’s a valuable influence behind the scenes, but he and Michael Che have developed a great rhythm over time at the Weekend Update desk. We know that the two parties came into the job with a tough order of having to follow up Seth Meyers, but they’ve gotten better just about every year.

Of course, there is always going to be a temptation for people to leave the show and see what else is out there, and Jost has been on the show behind the scenes a long time. There have been reports already suggesting that he could be leaving after the upcoming election, and it is something that he is actively thinking about.

Speaking in a new interview with Howard Stern, here is some of what Colin had to say about his future:

“I’ve been talking to Che about it in general … I’m not sure. The [pandemic] stuff has really affected how I feel about it because, you know, being away from people who make you laugh at work in that way for this long, really makes you appreciative of not only the job, but of the routine of being at work.”

We think this is something that a lot of people in entertainment are currently thinking about. There’s so much uncertainty out there and for that reason, sticking with the job you have may be a little bit more appealing than it would’ve been otherwise. We know that SNL would love to have Colin for however long he wants to be there. The ball is really in his court.

