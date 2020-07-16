Ratings: Tough as Nails episode 2 stays reasonably solid







The ratings are in for Wednesday night’s television lineup, and that includes the continued performance of CBS’ Tough as Nails.

We’ve been very-much curious about the numbers for this show for a number of different reasons. We certainly want there to be more competition shows on network TV, and it feels like it’s been ages since there have been a lot of hits in this genre. The closest recent success that we’ve had is The Masked Singer, and we barely consider that to be the same sort of show. Tough as Nails, after all, is a very specific concept that doesn’t rely on star power to get its numbers.

The good news is that, by and large, the show is still drawing decent numbers. Episode 2 last night drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 3.5 million viewers. These numbers are down around 15%, give or take, from the premiere — that’s the typical sort of decline that we expect from a premiere moving into episode 2.

Of course, the long-term success of this show is going to revolve more around how it performs over the next few weeks. If it can keep some of the ratings that it has right now, it could have a chance of moving forward into a season 2. If it loses a little steam, though, than it could be in some more trouble.

We just hope that moving forward, viewers do get on board Tough as Nails. It has a great cast, a positive message, and it can help to fill the void on CBS’ schedule. Typically we’ve got Big Brother on at this time of the year, but there isn’t still any indication as to when or even if it is going to premiere this summer. That’s something that we will have some separate updates on depending on where things stand with the health crisis.

