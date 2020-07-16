Blindspot series finale: Why a spin-off would be fun, albeit unlikely







The Blindspot series finale is going to be airing on NBC this Thursday, and it marks the end of an incredible journey. We wish that we could say there is a possibility for more new episodes down the road, but at the moment, that doesn’t seem possible. The ratings just don’t paint a picture for it.

Yet, that’s not stopping us from playing a game of what-if here. If there was going to be a spin-off for the show, what could it be about? Given that we’ve already got the Jane and Weller story here on this show, we don’t think there’s a need to further push forward with them. They will (hopefully) get their happy ending here and that can be it.

As for some other characters, we at least think there are a couple of interesting possibilities to explore.

1. Three Blind Mice – By far, the spin-off that we would be the most excited for is one that puts Patterson, Rich Dotcom, and Kathy front and center. We don’t exactly know why Patterson and Rich would want to pair up with her again, but it’s something that could totally make for an interesting story nonetheless. We’re curious to see what the show would look like, and remember that there aren’t many shows out there revolving around good-guy hackers. Typically, these are characters who take a back seat.

2. Tasha Zapata’s story – Think about an awesome federal agent who goes undercover, takes out bad guys, and also has the relatable element of being a single mom. Losing Reade is a tragedy for her this season, but we still think that there could be so much more story left to tell. We’d love to see it, and for this character to show even more of her action-hero side.

Would you ever want to see a Blindspot spin-off at some point down the road?

Do you have any sense as to what it could be? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

