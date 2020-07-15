Psych: The Movie 3: Can it happen? Are we hopeful?







We’re writing this article about Psych: The Movie 3 shortly after watching Psych 2, and in general, we have nothing but great things to say. The movie is remarkable, as it’s stuffed full of great comedy and allows you a chance to both celebrate these characters and watch them evolve.

Note that as we continue this article, there will be spoilers from that movie mixed in. Continue with a certain degree of caution in mind.

For the time being, there is nothing 100% official when it comes to a potential Psych 3, but we are very much excited about the prospect here. There’s no reason to think that Peacock would not want more, and it especially feels like the reception to Psych 2: Lassie Come Home has been strong. While the move to a new streaming service was at first frustrating, it’s actually feeling like a good call in retrospect. It was nice to be able to watch a movie for free with only a handful of commercials mixed in. Peacock set it up quite nicely as a launch product that longtime fans of the franchise could really enjoy.

The second movie definitely does allow us a chance to see more of Shawn and Gus in the future. Gus learns that Selene is pregnant, and soon after that, she proposes to him! There’s a lot of fun to be had here with Gus as a father, and the events of the movie (namely, Shawn thinking that it is Juliet who is pregnant) could cause him to start to think about his own future in that department. Lassiter still needs to continue his recovery, and we’re also still curious as to what sort of cases the creative team could come up.

The entire cast definitely seems interested in doing more, and with that in mind, it’s all going to come down to the performance of Psych 2. Watch it, and be sure to tell your friends!

Do you want to see a Psych: The Movie 3 happen at some point in the future?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Peacock.)

