American Soul season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BET? The latest

For the time being, let’s kick things off with this: A reminder that there is no official renewal at the moment at the network. We’re continuing to hope for more new episodes and over time, BET will give us that decision. We just can’t be overly optimistic at the moment. The ratings for season 2 have not been great, but it hasn’t all been bad news, either. The 18-49 viewership is down, but at the same time the viewership is up in terms of total viewers. We like to think that this functions as, at least, some sort of sign that the network will consider this. We know that there’s going to be a lot that can be explored when it comes to the story of Soul Train and all of the people who were involved in making the show over time.

We don’t anticipate, though, this being a decision that BET makes quickly … mostly because there is no real reason for them to do so. With the current health crisis, it’s not as though anything is going to start filming anytime soon anyway. They can just see what the total ratings are (including DVR figures) and soon after that, figure out whatever it is that they decide that they want to do.

If there is a season 3, we don’t expect that to air until, at the earliest, the summer of next year. Even if there wasn’t a pandemic, we wouldn’t think that it would be back into production anytime soon. It takes a little bit of time, after all, for some stories to be plotted out.

