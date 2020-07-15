Tough as Nails episode 2 sneak peek: Heading to the junkyard







Tonight on Tough as Nails episode 2, you’re going to see Phil Keoghan’s competition show head to a new environment — a junkyard. While there, we’re going to get a better sense of precisely what this show can be.

The sneak peek below features a pretty fantastic setting, sure, but also a challenge that seems to be about choices, technique, and knowledge of alternators. We think that there are a lot of exciting things that this show can bring to the table, but finding a way to evolve past just the challenges will be essential to its success. There needs to be some nuance in here so that contestants can think in terms of their own strengths and weaknesses; we saw a little of this in the brick-laying competition and it seems to be continuing here.

Beyond just the overall challenge, the sneak peek is also probably a reminder of what actually makes this show so interesting: The cast. None of these people feel like they’re going to be heading right over to Instagram to sell hair-care products or do workout videos; they feel like everyday people who you don’t often see on television. There is something that is fun about that, and we are still intrigued by the idea that even when you’re eliminated from the individual competition, you still have a role to play later. (You get a tiny tease of part of this in the preview.)

The premiere of Tough as Nails got progressively stronger as it went along and with that in mind, we are certainly eager to see precisely what happens here. We’re also interested to see what the ratings are for the show coming up, mostly because we hope that this can be some sort of summer institution. (Can’t it join Big Brother, provided that we get a time when we’re certain Big Brother seasons can air?) Ratings-wise, Tough as Nails got off to a solid start. We know that Phil is still doing The Amazing Race, and the latest season of the show will premiere in the fall.

Tomorrow, #ToughAsNails is off with an all-new challenge as the junk yard becomes the battleground for our crew. See you then at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/MnsSg9Hj8B — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) July 15, 2020

