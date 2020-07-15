Good Witch renewed for season 7; Kat Barrell, more returning







For everyone who loves Good Witch on the Hallmark Channel, consider the following to be great news! Today, the network confirmed that there was going to be a season 7!

While we wouldn’t consider this renewal to be some sort of enormous, jaw-dropping shock, it is still something that we’re very much excited to hear. Not only that, but it’s nice to know that some important cast members are returning. Take, for example, Kat Barrell, who joined the show for season 6 as Joy. We wondered if this was going to be a one-season-and-done part because of her role on Syfy’s Wynonna Earp. Instead, she’s going to continue to balance out both.

Meanwhile, TVLine also confirmed that Scott Cavalheiro is also coming back as Adam, which we wondered a lot about given his decision at the end of season 6. Yet, clearly the writers have a plan to keep him around, which is good for all Adam/Stephanie ‘shippers that are out there.

Good Witch season 7 is not currently slated to premiere until 2021, but that was expected even before the global health crisis hit. Hopefully, production can kick off this fall with the proper filming restrictions put in place. Given that things in Canada are a little bit safer than much of the United States, we do think that it’s feasible work can be done.

Good news for Chesapeake Shores

For everyone out there who loves this show, note that there is also another season set for it at some point in the future, as well! With these two shows plus When Calls the Heart officially coming back, it’s clear that Hallmark Channel wants to keep their stable of shows around as long as humanly possible.

