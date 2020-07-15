Lucifer season 5 spoilers: How will it transition into season 6?







Lucifer season 5 is going to be premiering on Netflix next month, and there are a number of different things to be excited about with it.

Yet, there are also still a lot of questions, with some of them revolving around the season 6 renewal, which came so late in the game for this show. For the bulk of this season, the writers assumed that these 16 episodes were it. This was planned out to be the end of the road and the final farewell for the series.

So how do you conjure up another season after all of this? As it turns out, there was a rather simple way to make it happen without taking anything away from season 5. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Ildy Modrovich had to say on the subject:

“What we realized is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters … We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, ‘Let’s take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how are characters end up where they ended up.’ So, that ended up being our nugget for season 6.”

So basically, the writers have been able to turn the last part of the season 5 finale into a full season and now, she and fellow showrunner Joe Henderson are happier with the new series finale that has been created for season 6. We’re excited to see what they come up with … even if we’re going to have to wait a while. Season 5 hasn’t even finished filming, and we’re still waiting to see when production on season 6 will start.

