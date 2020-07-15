America’s Got Talent season 15: Bello and Annaliese Nock return!







Tonight during the “at home” phase of America’s Got Talent season 15, we had the return of Bello and Annaliese Nock!

If you’ve watched this show over the years, then there is a good chance you remember these two — albeit separately. Bello Nock had a great run as a daredevil the first time that he was on the show. Meanwhile, his daughter Annaliese ended up delivering something a little bit different with a dangerous and fiery stunt. Her audition was strange in that she was on the show, advanced, and then disappeared from the rest of the season. These two have also performed together on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in the past.

So how would we describe them? Danger is near the top of the list, since they aren’t afraid to take on just about any challenge put before them. They have a good relationship, and they have to in order to make something like this work. It’s one of those acts where something bad can happen at just about every moment.

One of the weirdest things about this audition was the simple fact that this was so short — why did we only see a few seconds of this? They are one of the most famous duos that we’ve had on the show at least for a first audition, and it made sense to want to showcase more of them. (They were at least better than the woman singing on the horse, right?) We’ll just have to wait and see what the role is for them in Judge Cuts.

