Stargirl episode 10 promo: Is Courtney leaving Blue Valley?







Stargirl episode 10 is going to be airing next week, and through “Brainwave Jr.” we’re going to see the aftermath of big reveals. Take, for example, what’s going to happen now that Barbara is seemingly being let in on some important secrets.

So how is she going to react to all of it? Well, it seems like Courtney’s mom is going to be one of the few sensible characters out there in a show like this! Rather than continue to subject her kid to relentless danger, she actually has the bright idea to try and get out of Dodge. She wants to leave Blue Valley, presumably so that everyone can find a better and safer place for themselves somewhere else. Think somewhere that does not have the presence of the ISA around every turn.

There are some big things that we’re waiting to see now. Take, for example, whatever Henry Sr. is going to do now that he is awake … and if Dragon King is going to unveil his true face. Also, is anyone ever going to let Cindy out of her current prison? She seems to be gone from school and she was barely a part of this week’s episode at all.

Ultimately, though, the real strength of Stargirl at the moment is just how well-crafted and creative it is. It’s a show that feels like a true homage to the source material and almost all of the characters are getting some sort of proper opportunity to shine. The truth here is that we don’t get all that many other series out there, especially within this genre, where you get something that is so continuous and solidly entertaining from start to finish. There often tends to be so much more various and stories that lag a little bit more than they do here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Stargirl episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







