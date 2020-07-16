The Bold Type season 4: Aisha Dee questions Kat, Eva storyline







As we prepare for The Bold Type season 4 finale on Freeform tomorrow night, there are a lot of questions to think about. Take, for example, what’s going on within Kat’s personal life as she’s gotten closer to Eva. It’s something that feels complicated and strange, and it also is contrary to a lot of what we’ve seen from this character over the years. Would she ever be interested in someone who shares the beliefs that Eva does? It’s hard to see it, especially within it playing out in the way in which it has.

It turns out that Aisha Dee herself has some of these same questions, and she is speaking out in a way that few series regulars on a TV show often do. In a post on Instagram, Aisha talks about the lack of representation behind the scenes, noting that there was not a BIPOC person in the writers’ room for the first two seasons and still, there is no Black female department head on the show’s set.

When it comes to the Kat/Eva relationship, here is some of what Dee had to say:

The decision to have Kat enter into a relationship with a privileged conservative woman felt confusing and out of character … Despite my personal feelings about the choice, I tried my best to tell the story with honesty, even though the Kat I know and love would never make these choices. It was heartbreaking to watch Kat’s story turn into a redemption story for someone else, someone who is complicit in the oppression of so many. Someone [whose] politics are actively harmful to her communities.

Do we have any problem with Dee being so candid? Absolutely not. She did her job and played the storyline as it was written — that doesn’t mean that she has to have a positive opinion about it. She knows and understands this character better than anyone after living in her world from the very beginning. Hopefully, her feedback is taking seriously and this will lead to new choices and decisions in the event the show does come back. At the moment, nothing is 100% confirmed.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bold Type

What do you think about some of Dee’s comments regarding The Bold Type season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







