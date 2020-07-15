SWAT season 4: What could the premiere date be now?







There was some big news confirmed today when it comes to SWAT season 4, at least when it comes to a possible premiere window.

CBS has confirmed that they are going to be moving Survivor back presumably to 2021, and because of that, SWAT is being shifted back to its old timeslot Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will now be on in the fall … or at least the “fall.” CBS has yet to abandon their hope of having some of their shows on this calendar year. Can it still happen? It’s possible, but it’s going to have a lot to do with what happens with the health crisis. For the time being, productions are still allowed to take place … but it’s hard to predict what is going to happen over the course of the next several days.

What we know is that SWAT is going to be entering its fourth season with a lot of big challenges. Take, for example, how the show will take on everything from the health crisis to police brutality and reform. The latter issues are ones that have been a part of this series from the very beginning, and we appreciate the writers’ boldness to make sure this is a topical look at policing that is true to the people involved. They also need to continue to show all different perspectives.

As for how many episodes SWAT season 4 will have, we’d love to continue hoping for 22 … but it’s going to be hard to really figure out if it will take longer to film episodes within this crisis. We’d assume so, just due to the larger total amount of restrictions that are out there.

For now, we hope that the show can be back in October or November — it’s hard to imagine it making a late September date at this point.

