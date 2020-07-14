Absentia season 3 teases: Emotions + Riggs the dog’s status







The Absentia season 3 premiere is almost here on Amazon Prime! New episodes of the Stana Katic series are set to launch within a few days, and we know that there’s a lot of content that you can expect.

If there is one thing that you can expect in this new season, it seems to be this: Emotion. Or, to be specific, a lot of emotion. New showrunner Will Pascoe and Katic took part in a new Q&A today, and one of the things that we got a sense of is just how much Emily Byrne is going to go through it this season. When asked to describe the season in one word, Pascoe said “relentless.” He also made it clear that the “epic” finale will resolve a lot of the storylines from the season. You are going to see Emily’s past be thrown into the forefront once again, and the entire Byrne family is going to be thrust into a position where they must get accustomed to a new normal.

Now, let’s get to the sad news that hit us harder than we expected — Riggs the dog won’t be in this season. The Byrne family dog passed away between seasons, with Pascoe noting that “too much stress in this family did him in.” It makes sense, but having that dog around was a little escape from much of the surrounding insanity.

So what other sort of coping mechanisms will Emily, Nick, and Flynn find for themselves? They’re all at this very interesting point in their lives with Alice gone, and they may have to make some new (and rather complicated!) decisions for themselves along the way.

Sadly Riggs passed away between seasons. Too much stress in this family did him in. But now the neighbors dog barks a lot at night. #AskWillNStana https://t.co/fy4DXEldWG — Will Pascoe (@EvilWillPascoe) July 14, 2020

