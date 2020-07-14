Perry Mason episode 5 spoilers: Can Mason make amends?







Want to get a good sense of some of what’s coming on Perry Mason episode 5? Let’s just start things off with this — can you believe that we’re already so far into the season? It’s crazy to think about and yet, here we are. We’ve made it reasonably far into this journey and we’re sure that there are some further twists and turns coming.

What we know entering this episode is that we’re going to see a real expansion of Mason’s world, and that includes seeing more of his actual family and people who are close to. Also, we’ll have a chance to see different sides to Sister Alice. This world has already become so rich in such a short span of time, and that is only going to increase in the weeks ahead.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Perry Mason episode 5 synopsis below:

While Mason (Matthew Rhys) and Della (Juliet Rylance) run a solemn errand up north, Strickland (Shea Whigham) tracks down the sergeant originally assigned to the Dodson case. Before returning to L.A., Mason drops in on his ex-wife Linda (Gretchen Mol) and son Teddy (Cooper Friedman), hoping to make amends for his recent shortcomings. Disturbed by Emily’s (Gayle Rankin) blind faith in Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) and her new lawyer, Frank Dillon (Matt Malloy), Della sets out to find Mrs. Dodson more capable legal representation.

Hopefully, this episode will continue to engage people. After all, the live ratings for this series to date have been a little weird. Episode 2 generated just under 800,000 live viewers, and that was followed by the next one drawing 950,000 — a better total than even the premiere. Then, this past episode drew just over 710,000, the show’s lowest output so far. Maybe some viewers just can’t decide if they want to watch the show live or not … there are so many other ways to do it.

