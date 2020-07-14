Outlander notes: A new Caitriona Balfe nomination revealed!







Today is a good day within the Outlander world. Why? It’s an opportunity to see Caitriona Balfe recognized for some of her work as Claire Fraser. We’re happy about that no matter when it happens.

In a new post on Twitter today, the Irish Film & Television Academy revealed that Balfe has been nominated once more for their IFTA Awards in the category of Lead Actress Drama. She’s got a worthy field of contenders here, as well, including Niamh Algar, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Greene, Ruth Negga, and Ann Skelly. Caitriona was born in Dublin, and over the years has become a great ambassador for Ireland while also still celebrating the Scottish culture and heritage that you often see in Outlander.

In a statement about all of the nominees (which you can see more of here), IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty, had the following to say:

“This year’s Nominations showcase to the world what Ireland’s small but excellent film and television community has to offer. Our industry is delivering world-class standards and the Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their achievements. These past few months have been difficult for so many, and we look forward to a time when Irish productions can resume and continue to bring powerful engaging stories to the screen.”

So when are the actual awards this year. The IFTA has noted that there will be some sort of virtual ceremony taking place in September, with them working to keep all current guidelines in place amidst this current health crisis.

As for how Balfe’s nomination could impact other races, it’s always hard to tell. Emmy voting concluded last night, but this could be another way for her to get attention in other awards shows moving forward. Caitriona’s certainly worthy of all the recognition after season 5, especially that gut-wrenching finale.

For those wondering, Balfe also received a Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Ford v. Ferrari (or at least that is the name of the film stateside).

