Erin Andrews talks leaving Dancing with the Stars, praises Tom Bergeron







Last night, the shocking news broke that Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron are leaving Dancing with the Stars and admittedly, we’re still shocked by it. The two were a huge part of the show and while Erin took on the co-hosting gig more recently, they had one of the best back-and-forth relationships out of any of the hosts Tom worked with over the years.

Also, it’s still somewhat of a bummer to us that this exit seems to be due to a new creative direction for the show, as opposed to something that either one of them really wanted to do. We still don’t know how alienating older, longtime fans is going to help the show now … but that’s something that they are clearly trying to figure out.

In a new post on Twitter today, here is some of what Erin had to say about her exit:

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for [six] memorable seasons … Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Who will ABC hire to be the new host or co-hosts of the series? That’s something they have yet to announce. We wouldn’t be surprised if they scale things back as somewhat of a cost-cutting measure and just have one host moving forward. We know that there are plans for Dancing with the Stars to premiere this fall, but we just don’t know how that is possible given current circumstances in California.

