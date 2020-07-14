MythBusters icon Grant Imahara dead at 49 after brain aneurysm







The sad news in 2020 continues to pour out — and this time around, it revolves around MythBusters star Grant Imahara.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the noted engineer (who worked primary with Kari Byron and Tory Belleci during his time on the show) passed away at age 49 after a brain aneurysm. The news is truly shocking, and you can hear it in many of the comments from the network that hosted the show and also his co-stars.

Here are just some of the statements that are coming out today.

Discovery – “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant … He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Tory Belleci – “I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy.”

Adam Savage – “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Kari Byron posted a series of images with Belleci and Imahara starting with the one below — you can visit her Twitter account to see more.

In addition to working on MythBusters, Grant also worked with Byron and Belleci on White Rabbit Project. He was also known for his work designing Geoff Peterson, the robot sidekick for Craig Ferguson back when he was the host of The Late Late Show. This is something that Ferguson commented on further in a Twitter post today.

Just heard the terrible news about [Grant]. I am so shocked and sad. I will be forever grateful to him for designing, building and maintaining Geoff Peterson. Adieu pal.

This is a devastating time for so many, especially since Grant and the entire MythBusters crew are people a lot of viewers grew up with. It’s losing a hero and an inspiration.

Our thoughts go out to Grant and all of his family and friends during this difficult time.

