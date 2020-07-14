Blindspot series finale: Will there be callbacks to past seasons?







We know that the Blindspot series finale is airing on NBC a week from Thursday and with that in mind, we still have a ways to wait.

Yet, this does open the door slightly to some speculation, and one of the most interesting things that we’re wondering about is simply this — how many nods to past seasons are the producers going to give us within the span of just one episode? Are there going to be a ton of callbacks?

If we had to guess, we’d say “yes” for one reason more than any other: The twist at the end of this past episode. We personally don’t think that the producers of Blindspot want to have any part of the notion that Jane will permanently lose her memories. That’s not going to be a satisfying end for a lot of people who have been so deeply invested on this journey. Instead, her regaining some of these memories could be the show’s way of trying to harken back to earlier seasons and characters they can’t bring back any other way. There’s at least five or six people it would be a joy to see again, so even if producers can get just a few of them, that will be enough to honor the show’s history.

So long as we have an ending that makes sense and some great moments for iconic characters, we’ll be happy … but with this being the 100th episode of the show, a little bit of nostalgia also helps.

What do you think is coming in terms of the Blindspot series finale?

