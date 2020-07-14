The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returning to studio







After a long “At Home” version of The Tonight Show, its host in Jimmy Fallon is starting to move things closer to normalcy. Of course, the operative words here are “starting to.” We’re not there fully as of yet.

According to a new report from Deadline, tonight’s new episode marks the first appearance from Fallon in studio in quite some time, where he will work with a limited crew. This restart is significant in that New York has made great strides amidst the current health crisis, and is actually in better shape now than other parts of the country. Of course, that doesn’t mean that they are there fully yet — everything at the moment is still dangling in the air.

Still, the return of The Tonight Show is an encouraging step and it may lead (eventually) to some other shows returning to work. Think along the lines of major scripted primetime series or even reality shows. It’s just going to take some time.

The first guest on tonight’s episode is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who did his interview over Zoom as opposed to in-studio. He praised Fallon for getting back in the studio, and there will be other guests including Charlize Theron and then also a performance from Little Big Town. Hopefully, there can be a number of other in-studio shows over the next few weeks. We don’t anticipate a live audience or even a full crew being invited back anytime soon, but this is a start.

Over time, we do expect that more and more late-night hosts will start to get back to their studios … at least if it is possible. The current situation in Los Angeles makes things difficult, but we imagine that shows like The Late Show and Last Week Tonight may consider it soon.

