Psych 2: Lassie Come Home: Timothy Omundson on Joel McHale role







There are going to be a lot of things worth celebrating when Psych 2: Lassie Come Home premieres this week on Peacock, but one of the more delightful ones has to be the appearance of Joel McHale. The actor has a real knack for making these surprising cameos these days — he turned up at the very start of DC’s Stargirl, and now he will be appearing in flashbacks here as the father of Carlton Lassiter. It’s a chance to learn more about Lassie’s formative years, which is important given that this character is so essential to this movie.

(For those who haven’t heard, a big fixation of Psych 2 is on Lassiter’s recovery after an injury on the job. He will be a focal point throughout.)

So what makes the appearance from McHale even better for the movie? Apparently, the fact that they producers and Timothy’s own family kept the casting a secret from him. Here’s some of what he had to say to TV Insider:

[Laughs] They did. Even my wife knew. No one would tell me, and I obviously wanted to know who because the character was so important. I kept bugging everybody, “Who’s playing my dad?” and [executive producer] Chris Henze and Steve Franks wouldn’t tell me. They were like, “We got a great guy. He came and he nailed the audition.” They went through incredible lengths to keep it hidden from me. I still to this day can’t believe it. Like I said, I’m friends with Joel and his wife, and the fact they kept it so long, that was amazing.

All of this led to a great moment where Joel walked on set to Omundson’s great delight, and the actor commented that it was one of the best laughs he’s had since suffering a major stroke that sidelined him for most of the first move, save for a small cameo.

Like everyone else in the Psych world, Omundson says that he’s interested in giving another movie a go, and through that we could see Lassiter’s recovery as mirrored through a lot of what he is going through.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

How excited are you to see Psych 2: Lassie Come Home?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more news regarding the series. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







