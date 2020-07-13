Will NCIS season 18, NCIS: Los Angeles face further delays?







There is more news coming out today about the state of the health crisis in California, and it is far from what many may want to hear.

Earlier, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed more statewide closures of a number of important indoor institutions, and then announced further closures across 30 key counties — including Los Angeles County, where NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS: Los Angeles, and a number of other important productions film. Everything from hair salons to malls have been closed down across the greater Los Angeles area … but nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to television productions.

What does this mean for some of the specified shows? The first thing to note is that none of them have even begun production as of yet, so this is not a situation where they will be forced to shut down. With that being said, this is a situation where there could be further delays put on top of the ones that were already there. In a typical world, NCIS would be starting up production around the middle of July. That’s clearly not happening, and you can throw the rest of the month out the window. We had hope for a while that it could start next month, but these extra restrictions may prove more challenging — even if TV productions aren’t necessarily banned by this new order. You need to have enough resources to make things work, you have to think about optics, and there are so many different factors that have to be looked it.

Rest assured that the folks at NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, and every other show under the sun are looking into how to make their shows work, albeit safely. Nobody wants to be in this current position forever.

