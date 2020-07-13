Big Brother 22: What California shutdown means for it, other shows







Today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new set of restrictions in an effort to slow down the health crisis hammering the state. The list of closures is extensive, and we know that it will impact a lot of different industries.

Does this mean the end is here for Big Brother 22, or that shows in production now like The Bold and the Beautiful and Card Sharks are going to be forced to shut down? Well, the answer to this is at the moment complicated. There are a number of businesses that have been forced to shut down in Los Angeles County (plus many others), and that includes hair salons, malls, gyms, and Offices for Non-Critical Sectors. It’s that final one that could be the most troublesome for TV productions, depending on how it technically applies to them.

What we can say is that, for now, there has been no official word that productions must shut down. Are we overly optimistic that Big Brother will happen anytime soon because of this? No. More information could be unveiled over the next couple of days, or it may just seem impossible to navigate through this current situation. What we know is that Big Brother has yet to set any sort of premiere date, let alone even confirm that this is an All-Star season. They’ve intentionally stayed quiet, knowing full well there is a possibility it may not happen this year. Everything changes at times on an hourly basis.

The only thing going for Big Brother at the moment is that you can try to set it up to be as safe as possible, even if that means relying solely on live-feed footage for as much of the show as possible and cutting down on the number of crew members in each place. Still, it remains the safety of the crew that is the most important thing here — and we’ll have more information as it starts to come out.

