Lucifer season 5 trailer unveils shocking Michael twist







Today, Netflix unveiled the first Lucifer season 5 trailer, and we think it contains enough drama to leave everyone on edge.

What are we talking about here? Just take a look at the video below, as it unveils a huge twist that the show has been keeping from everyone for months: Tom Ellis is actually playing two different characters. Sure, he will remain the same Lucifer Morningstar who we’ve all come to know and love for so many years, but he is also at the same time Michael. This is Lucifer’s twin, someone who seems to be arriving on Earth, ready to cause all sorts of trouble.

For some more Lucifer trailer reaction now, be sure to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our full series playlist. We’ll have more coverage throughout the season.

How much trouble will they cause? Well, for starters, there’s a lot of fears regarding what happens to Chloe. The #1 thing we’re concerned about is that Chloe may become romantic with Michael, while being unaware that this is not actually the Lucifer she loves. That is troublesome and could prove to be deeply traumatic to the character — it’s our hope that either she or someone close to her realizes the truth before that.

Also, we do wonder if it is the determination that this is not Lucifer that could cause some other characters to work to get him back. For example, would this be the sort of thing that would make Amendaiel want to go down and find Lucifer for? That’s one of the things that we’re counting on at the moment. He will want to ensure that nothing sullies Lucifer’s name or the work that he has done on Earth over time.

Beyond the Michael twist, there is still a good bit of comedy within the trailer — the part at the end with “God” (not the Dennis Haysbert version) is worthy of a laugh.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Lucifer now

What do you think about this Lucifer season 5 trailer?

Does it make you more excited for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Today, Netflix unveiled the first Lucifer season 5 trailer, and we think it contains enough drama to leave everyone on edge.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







