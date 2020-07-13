Big Brother Canada renewed for season 9; Arisa Cox now EP







There is some big news that is coming out from the world of Big Brother Canada. Not only was the series officially renewed for a season 9 today, but host Arisa Cox has also been promoted to executive producer.

What does this mean? Arisa will now have creative input over the presentation of the season, have a role in storylines as they develop, and also contribute feedback when it comes to casting and hiring across the board. This move comes after Big Brother Canada, Global, and parent company Corus Entertainment have been the subject of criticism over diversity and inclusion in the workplace. It is something that former cast member Ika Wong spoke out about following her departure from ET Canada, and the parent company in general has come under heavy criticism for their lack of diverse talent in top-level positions.

In a statement discussing her promotion and the show’s return further, here is what Arisa had to say:

“We have reached a turning point in history and as the fight against racism and issues facing Black, Indigenous and people of colour around the world have been pulled into the spotlight, Big Brother Canada is seizing this moment to become a leader in the reality TV world … Our top priority is bold, lasting change by embracing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera. Both are vital. And as one of the biggest and best reality TV shows in the country, we have both the ability and the responsibility to do just that. I’m thrilled to join Erin and the producing team, and work together to ensure Big Brother Canada meets this moment.”

As for when Big Brother Canada 9 is going to premiere, think in terms of some point in 2021. Season 8 was canceled in the midst of the season due to the health crisis — we wouldn’t be surprised if the show brings back a player or two from it, but they’re not going to try to just run that season back now.

