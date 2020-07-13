Burden of Truth season 4: Is there optimism for a renewal?







At the moment, we are still reasonably optimistic that a Burden of Truth season 4 could still happen … but nothing is assured. We’re probably at a period of history right now where this is true more than it has ever been before.

There are especially so many different variables that have to be considered with this show. Take, for example, the ratings in America on The CW — and then also beyond that the series’ performance on CBC north of the border. There are also story considerations to think about, but the good news for now is that the cast behind the scenes seems to be fairly optimistic.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what series star Peter Mooney had to say on the subject of the show’s future:

“Well, I can’t say too much, but I feel good about it. The only thing that we’re really dealing with — and everyone’s dealing with right now — is the realities of shooting with the current pandemic. So I’m really, really hopeful that we’ll be able to go back for a Season 4, because that story did wrap up and I thought they wrapped it up so beautifully at the end of Season 3, but what I’m really interested in now is what does the new story look like? What does it look like with them as a family? And how do they continue on practicing as lawyers and moving forward together [with] a brand new little one on the mix? Right now, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for some measure of a “return to normal” enough that we would be able to get back to filming. I think there’s more story there.”

One of the things about a show like Burden of Truth is that every season can mark a new chapter for some of these characters. That means new faces, different challenges, and a chance to explore a whole host of interesting subjects. We think that it reaches a good audience that can learn something from it … in addition to there being great performances from the start.

