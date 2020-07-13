





Entering Yellowstone season 3 episode 4 on the Paramount Network this weekend, we of course had a multitude of questions. What was one of the biggest ones? Whether or not Jimmy would survive the events of this past episode. Think about it — we saw the character in a serious rodeo accident. Right when his mind was a little bit distracted, he found himself in peril.

Sure, we were hopeful that Jefferson White’s character was going to be okay moving forward, but we’ve also definitely come to learn over time that it is rather silly to take a lot of things for granted within this world. Anything can happen at just about any given moment. One of the real reasons to keep the man alive was that there was a lot of interesting story that could come out of his recovery, especially when so much of his identity is tied to what he’s doing at the rodeo.

We figured that tonight’s new episode wasn’t going to wait a whole lot of time in order to reveal what happened to Jimmy. That proved to be the case. At the start of the episode, Jimmy woke up in the hospital with a laundry list of various problems — John Dutton wrote off a number of different injuries, broken bones, and concussion. This isn’t going to be the sort of thing that you’re going to have to recover from rather easily.

Jimmy’s other concern, beyond just his recovery, was how he was going to pay for it. John said that he would take care of his bills in the event that he stopped taking part in the rodeo, and it seems as though they may have a compromise. If Jimmy learns to rope, he can compete in that. Otherwise, he’s not going to be able to pay some of his bills and he’ll be totally screwed.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including some more news on what’s next

What did you think about some of the events of Yellowstone season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share in the comments below, and be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







